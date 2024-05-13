11h ago
Kenya Lawmakers Reject Bid to Dismiss Agriculture Minister
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A committee of Kenyan lawmakers rejected a bid to dismiss Agriculture Secretary Mithika Linturi, saying there was no proof for allegations that he participated in a scheme to distribute sub-standard fertilizer under a subsidy program.
Claims that the minister flouted the constitution by approving the procurement and distribution of fake fertilizer were “unsubstantiated,” Member of Parliament Naomi Waqo said in a session broadcast live on television. Waqo was head of an 11-member panel that investigated the matter after legislators last week voted to get rid of the minister.
Read More: Fake Fertilizer May Lead to Kenyan Agriculture Minister’s Ouster
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
