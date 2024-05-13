(Bloomberg) -- A committee of Kenyan lawmakers rejected a bid to dismiss Agriculture Secretary Mithika Linturi, saying there was no proof for allegations that he participated in a scheme to distribute sub-standard fertilizer under a subsidy program.

Claims that the minister flouted the constitution by approving the procurement and distribution of fake fertilizer were “unsubstantiated,” Member of Parliament Naomi Waqo said in a session broadcast live on television. Waqo was head of an 11-member panel that investigated the matter after legislators last week voted to get rid of the minister.

