Kenya lifted restrictions on movement into and out of the capital, Nairobi, and four other counties after Covid-infections dropped.

The limits on moving between the nation’s worst affected areas, imposed in late March, have resulted in a decline of 72% in Covid-19 cases, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement. Other measures to curb the spread of the virus including restrictions on eating out, and a curfew, will also be relaxed.

The resumption of sporting activities will be subject to regulations to be issued by the ministries of health and sports. A ban on political gatherings remains in place. In addition to Nairobi, the counties affected by the restrictions were Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru.

As of April 30, confirmed cases were 159,318 and there have been 2,724 fatalities, according to the health ministry.

