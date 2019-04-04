(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating more than 15 regional governors and may arrest at least four of them within a month, the Standard reported, citing the agency’s Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak.

The commission will soon hand over to prosecutors files from their investigations of the four governors, the Nairobi-based newspaper said Thursday.

This week, officials from the agency arrested Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal over financial dealings by the local government unit he heads. He was charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and conflict of interest after the county transacted with a gasoline station that he has an interest in. Lenolkulal denies any wrongdoing.

Lenolkulal’s arrest is the third for a county chief following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledge to fight corruption that the East African leader says threatens national security. During a national address on Thursday, the president is expected to denounce officials accused of the vice, including members of his cabinet, and that resignations could follow.

To contact the reporter on this story: Eric Ombok in Nairobi at eombok@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.