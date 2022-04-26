(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is considering scrapping a plan to sell $1 billion of Eurobonds by the end of June because rising yields globally will make the borrowing expensive.

“The international capital market conditions are unfavorable with elevated yields on traded securities and there is a likelihood of not issuing a Eurobond in the current fiscal year,” the National Treasury said in a document on its website. It removed the report from the website following Bloomberg’s queries saying it was an internal document.

The nation raised $1 billion in 12-year debt in June last year at 6.3%, in an issue that was five times oversubscribed. More recently, Nigeria raised $1.25 billion last month in a seven-year bond priced at 8.375%, which was about two percentage points more expensive than similar debt issued six months earlier.

The IMF classifies the East African nation’s debt at high risk of becoming distressed and estimates the burden could rise to 71.2% of gross domestic product by the end of this year. To return to a more sustainable path, Kenya says it is pivoting away from commercial borrowing to concessional loans.

Last month, the Treasury received $750 million from the World Bank in a so-called development policy operation loan. Last week, it reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund that could unlock another $244 million through a $2.34 billion program.

The switch to concessional loans could cap the ceiling at between 55% to 70% of GDP, according to the document on the Treasury’s website.

“Kenya’s debt remains sustainable even though with high risk of distress,” the Treasury said.

