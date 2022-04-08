(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to sell 375.6 billion shillings ($3.2 billion) worth of foreign bonds over the next two fiscal years, the National Treasury said.

The government plans to raise 105.6 billion shillings in the fiscal year beginning July 1, and an additional 270 billion shillings in 2023-24, budget documents presented by the Treasury to lawmakers show.

The East African nation is projecting a budget deficit of 862.5 billion shillings, or 6.2% of gross domestic product, in the year starting July 1, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said in his budget speech on Thursday. He plans to plug the gap by raising 581.7 billion shillings domestically and 280.7 billion shillings offshore.

“We do not disclose the mode of instruments we deploy” to fund the budget gap, Public Debt Management Office Director-General Haron Sirima said by phone on Friday when asked about the potential sale of Eurobonds.

