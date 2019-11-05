(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is planning legislation that could compel the payment of contested tax bills before courts rule on them, in a bid to boost government revenue and help plug a widening budget deficit.

Over 300 billion shillings ($2.9 billion) is held up in about 1,000 legal disputes before a tax-appeals tribunal and courts, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Tuesday at a meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “Most of these cases have stayed for more than two years,” he said.

The government is drafting a bill seeking to empower the tax agency to enforce mandatory payment of tax even when it’s being contested in the courts. The bill will be presented in four months, Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta’s comments come after the National Treasury increased its 2019-20 budget-deficit forecast to 6.2% of gross domestic product from 5.9% earlier following revenue shortfalls. The government also plans to shift its debt-ceiling, effectively opening up room for more borrowing to fund planned infrastructure expansion.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Herbling in Nairobi at dherbling@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Malingha at dmalingha@bloomberg.net, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.