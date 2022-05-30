(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is expected to buck the trend of monetary policy tightening among emerging markets, even as pressure mounts for it to hike its benchmark interest rate.

All five economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the monetary policy committee will keep the rate at 7% for a 14th straight meeting on Monday. That would be the longest streak of leaving borrowing costs unchanged since the Central Bank of Kenya began setting rates in 2006.

Economists forecast the MPC to stand pat as inflation at 6.5% is still within the MPC’s 2.5% to 7.5% target band and to support economic growth, which is forecast to slow this year because of the impact of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Uncertainty about the nation’s elections on Aug. 9, which according to a report by Deloitte LLP East Africa has in previous polls led to a slowdown in investment, is also expected to weigh on output.

“They may not want to tighten at this point in time because inflation is still range bound, as much as there are pockets of food and fuel that have overshot,” IC Group Economist Churchill Ogutu said by phone. “We are getting into electioneering period, therefore the economic growth outlook in the next three to six months may be uncertain.”

Still, with inflation accelerating at a faster pace than economists had forecast and edging closer to the top of the MPC’s target range, and the currency weakening against the dollar, bankers are pushing for the central bank to increase the rate. Regional peers from South Africa to Nigeria have already raised borrowing costs to curb price growth and attract investors enticed by higher rates in less risky nations like the US and Europe.

A prolonged drought in parts of Kenya, a shilling at record-lows and crippled supply chains because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine are fanning inflation. Kenya imports about 44% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, which ship more than a quarter of the world’s supply. It’s also a net importer of gasoline, prices of which jumped to a record high in May.

“We call on the MPC to consider tightening the monetary policy stance to rein in inflationary expectations and avert the destabilizing effects of a further weakening of the shilling on the macroeconomy,” the Kenya Bankers Association said in a research note May 24. “Failure to effect this -- at this point -- risks demanding stronger policy action in the near term, notwithstanding the destabilizing effects of this on the macroeconomy.”

A median estimate of three economists in a separate Bloomberg survey expects the central bank to raise the key rate by 75 basis points in the third quarter.

