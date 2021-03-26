(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced new lockdown measures to check the spread of a third wave of Covid-19 infections, after cases spiked in five counties.

“Kenya is squarely in the grip of the third wave of this pandemic,” Kenyatta said in a televised address. “The death rate is devastating by all measures.”

The infection rate has jumped to about 19% from 2.6% at the start of the year and the third wave will likely peak in 30 days at about 3,000 cases daily, he said.

The government banned travel in and out of five counties that are worst hit -- Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru -- and also suspended religious, political and sporting gatherings.

