(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta proposed a 50 percent reduction on an unpopular new tax on petroleum products and promised expenditure cuts across government departments.

The East African state introduced the 16 percent value-added tax on gasoline on Sept. 1 that it said would help raise 35 billion shillings ($345.8 million) to plug a budget deficit of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year through June 30, 2019.

“I must make a delicate balance between short-term pain with long-term gain,” Kenyatta said in televised comments. “These budget cuts ask all of us in government that we tighten our belts.”

Gasoline will retail at 118 shillings per liter from 127 shillings should lawmakers accept his proposals, Kenyatta said. Diesel will sell at 107 shillings instead of 115 shillings, he said.

Kenyatta rejected on Thursday a draft law that wanted implementation of the VAT postponed by two years. The tax was initially legislated in 2013, but its introduction was blocked until 2016, and then again delayed until 2018.

Lawmakers will hold a special sitting next week to discuss Kenyatta’s proposals, according to Speaker Justin Muturi.

“A delay in implementation of the tax would compromise our ability to deliver services to Kenyans and derail the trajectory of our future,” Kenyatta said.

