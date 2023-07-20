(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to submit a raft of new revenue-generating measures to lawmakers by the end of October to support its fiscal consolidation efforts, even as it encounters protests from citizens against high living costs and separate levies that were introduced earlier this month.

New excise and value-added taxes are among the proposals that will be included in a supplementary budget to be tabled in parliament for approval, according to a report published on International Monetary Fund’s website following a review of the East African nation’s finances. A new motor vehicle circulation tax, a reduction of an interest-income tax exemption and changes to VAT exemption rules are also on the cards.

The revenue generated by the new taxes are expected to equate to as much as 0.3% of gross domestic product, Treasury Secretary Njuguna Ndungu said in a letter to the Washington-based lender. The planned levies are in addition to those included in the nation’s recently-approved 2023 Finance Act — which have been temporarily placed on hold by the High Court pending a challenge by civil rights groups and other organizations.

Kenya is at high risk of debt distress and has signed up to a four-year IMF program to help reduce its vulnerability. President William Ruto’s administration has eliminated consumer subsidies on fuel and corn flour, and vowed to raise more revenue and curb borrowing, with the fiscal deficit projected to be the lowest in a decade in the financial year through June 2024.

The government’s plans have encountered resistance, with the opposition staging nationwide demonstrations aimed at pressuring the government to do more to reduce high costs of food and fuel.

Besides raising additional tax and making collection more efficient, the supplementary budget will also propose a cut in capital spending through the rationalization or postponement of projects, and lowering current spending by reducing the amount of money allocated toward administration and travel and vehicle allowances for officials, the IMF said.

