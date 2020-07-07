(Bloomberg) --

Schools in Kenya will reopen in January and not September as planned earlier, with the number of the coronavirus infections in the country continuing to climb.

“The school calendar of this year will be considered lost due to Covid-19,” Education Secretary George Magoha said Tuesday in a televised address from the capital, Nairobi. Primary and secondary final-year learners will sit for their examinations “later next year,” he said.

The East African nation has confirmed 8,067 virus infections since March when the first case was discovered, and the attendance of school in physical classrooms was suspended as part of measures to curb the spread. Kenya has tested almost 200,000 people, with about 8% of tests returning positive in recent days.

Schooling will remain one of Kenya’s most-affected sectors by the virus after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced the lifting of restrictions on travel into and out of the nation’s two biggest cities. Kenyatta also said international passenger flights will resume from Aug. 1.

