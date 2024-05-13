(Bloomberg) -- The Kenyan government plans to start taxing interest from infrastructure bonds by as much as 15%, a move that could hurt foreign currency inflows for the popular securities.

Domestic investors will pay 5% withholding tax, according to the Finance Bill 2024, a raft of proposed measures for financing the coming fiscal year’s budget. Foreigners, whose investment for the tax-free paper often boosts the local currency, will pay 15% if the bill passes.

The variance in tax could see the government accepting more foreign bids, according to Churchill Ogutu, an economist at IC Asset Managers. The fact that foreign investment will be favored over local investors may see some push-back from the public, he said.

Infrastructure bonds issued before the proposed levies become law will remain tax-free. In its most recent offer, Kenya received bids that were more than four times what it initially sought. The 8-1/2 year tax-free bonds carried a coupon of nearly 18.5%.

“Infrastructure bonds have always been attractive to Kenyan investors due to the tax-free nature they have enjoyed in the past,” said Mbiki Kamanjiri, a tax manager at Grant Thornton Kenya. “The effect of this proposal will remain to be seen.”

Read More: Kenya Eyes Environment Levy, Tax on Green Bonds to Fund Budget

Demand from resident investors could stay high as the new tax is still more attractive than what’s charged on regular bonds, according to Ogutu. Local investors will be agnostic toward the 5% withholding tax because it is lower than the 10% or 15% they pay on other notes, he said.

Kenya is under pressure from an International Monetary Fund program to increase its revenue through several measures including rolling back past tax incentives and widening the net for taxpayers. The reforms have made the government of President William Ruto deeply unpopular, with many Kenyans arguing the additional income will be spent wastefully or siphoned by corrupt leaders.

--With assistance from David Herbling.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.