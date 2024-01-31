(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan inflation quickened for the first time in three months as a slump in the shilling pushed up the prices of food and electricity.

Consumer prices rose 6.9% in January, compared with 6.6% last month, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday in an emailed statement. That matched the median estimate of four economists in a Bloomberg survey. Prices increased 0.4% in the month.

The reading will weigh on the central bank’s monetary policy committee, which meets on Feb 6. Governor Kamau Thugge pledged in December to take all necessary steps to get inflation to cool to the 5% midpoint of its target range.

The MPC last month unexpectedly raised the key interest rate by 200 basis points to aid the country’s battered shilling and mitigate the second-round inflationary effects of its decline.

The hike has done little to ease pressure on the currency, which is among the world’s worst-performing this year, having depreciated almost 5% against the dollar.

The International Monetary Fund expects inflation to inch up in the first half of this year, driven primarily by global oil price volatility and exchange rate pass-through, it said in its sixth review of Kenya’s program with the lender.

Key insights:

Food and non-alcoholic drink prices – comprising a third of the inflation basket – climbed an annual 7.9% from 7.7% in December.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels index, rose 9.7% from 8.3% last month.

Transport costs rose 10.6% from 11.7% a month earlier, the easing was aided by a drop in gasoline prices for a second straight month after authorities partially reinstated a subsidy.

--With assistance from Simbarashe Gumbo.

(Updates with more details under key insights sub-head)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.