The National Treasury of Kenya has asked lawmakers to approve a 2.9% increase in spending plans for the year through June, and sees a wider budget gap than earlier estimates.

Treasury wants to increase spending to 3.13 trillion shillings ($30.6 billion), according to supplementary budget documents submitted to the budget committee. This may increase the budget deficit to 6.3% of gross domestic product, given revenue shortfalls, according to the documents.

