Kenya urgently needs to establish a credit-guarantee program to reduce the risk of lending to small- and mid-sized companies battered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Three in four small businesses in the East African economy have cash to cover only two months of requirements, Njoroge said, citing an April survey. If a guarantee plan isn’t established, “they would die quickly,” he said at a briefing on Thursday following a monetary policy committee decision to retain the signal rate at 7% after four previous consecutive cuts.

“By end June, they’re on the ropes, they’d be gone,” he said. “This is extremely urgent. The time-frame has to be as short as possible.”

The National Treasury will set aside 3 billion shillings ($28 million) in capital for the scheme, according to a proposed stimulus package for the fiscal year starting in July. Njoroge did not give more details on the time-line and size of the program, saying the National Treasury was in charge of the proposals.

South Africa, the continent’s most advanced economy, plans a 200 billion rand ($11.5 billion) guarantee program to enable banks extend credit to businesses and support the economy in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in April.

