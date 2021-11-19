(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto has a double-digit lead over opposition leader Raila Odinga in the presidential race, according to an opinion poll.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s vice president leads Odinga 38% to 23% among likely voters, Nairobi-based pollster TIFA Research said in an emailed statement. About a quarter of respondents are yet to decide who they are likely to back, while another 10% were unwilling to reveal their preferred presidential pick.

Half of Kenyans assume that Odinga is Kenyatta’s preferred heir, reflecting a fall-out between the president and his deputy, the survey shows. Kenya’s general election will be held Aug. 9, 2022.

The biggest concerns for Kenyans are economic challenges such as high cost of living, unemployment, hunger, the Covid-19 pandemic and corruption. Only 19% said Kenya is headed in the right course.

TIFA Research polled 1,519 respondents via telephone interviews between Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 and the survey has a margin error of 2.51%, it said.

