Kenya's Economy Grows at Fastest Pace in Eight Years in 2018

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in eight years in 2018, boosted by a rebound in agricultural and manufacturing production.

Gross domestic product climbed 6.3 percent from a year earlier, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director General Zachary Mwangi told reporters Thursday in the capital, Nairobi. That’s the biggest annual increase since 2010, when East Africa’s largest economy grew by 8.4 percent.

Key Insights

Last year’s performance exceeds expectations by the World Bank, which had forecast expansion of 5.8 percent.

Agricultural production advanced 6.6 percent in 2018 from 1.8 percent a year earlier. Output in 2017 was curtailed by drought and infestations of fall armyworms that curbed corn production.

The manufacturing sector expanded 4.7 percent compared with a revised 0.5 percent increase in 2017.

To contact the reporter on this story: David Herbling in Nairobi at dherbling@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Antony Sguazzin at asguazzin@bloomberg.net, Ana Monteiro, Helen Nyambura

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.