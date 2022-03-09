Mar 9, 2022
Kenya’s Elections Agency Appoints Chief After Four-Year Wait
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya named Marjan Hussein Marjan as chief executive officer of its Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, barely five months before a general election.
Marjan has been acting CEO at the agency since October 2017 when Kenya held a repeat poll after the initial count was nullified by the Supreme Court over irregularities. His task will be to boost confidence in the agency and oversee a vote in August expected to pit Deputy President William Ruto against four-time presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.
The Supreme Court delivered a stinging rebuke of Kenya’s electoral commission, identifying a litany of failures in its handling of the botched 2017 presidential election. Ezra Chiloba, who was CEO from 2015 to 2018, left the agency under a cloud, but was later appointed director-general of the Communications Authority of Kenya in October 2021.
Chiloba’s predecessor at the IEBC, James Oswago, was suspended in 2013 after being charged with corruption.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
