(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to make government spending more transparent in a bid to temper a political backlash over allegations that contracts awarded to combat the coronavirus were tainted by graft.

The health ministry was directed to publish details about the procurement of Covid-19-related goods and services on an online portal within 30 days -- a move Kenyatta said is aimed at restoring public trust that state resources were being used appropriately.

Lawmakers are investigating claims that the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority bought sub-standard and overpriced equipment to be used to combat the virus and that some officials used proxies to conduct business with the state agency. Health-care unions have threatened to go on strike next week, partly because they say poor quality protective equipment increases the risk of becoming infected.

The scandal comes at a delicate political juncture for Kenyatta, who is seeking to amend the constitution and do away with winner-take-all elections that have sparked violent clashes. The president’s proposed reforms have the support of Raila Odinga, the main opposition leader and former prime minister, who has alleged that he was cheated of victory in a succession of votes.

Political Expediency

The rapprochement between the two men has divided the ruling Jubilee party and alienated Deputy President William Ruto, who is angling to take over the top job when Kenyatta’s second and final term ends in 2022. The political rivalries have extended to the battle against graft, with Ruto citing political expediency in decisions on who to target.

“It is clear that you, the owners and operators of the Corruption Laundromat are working overtime in your effort to “sanitise” the Covid Billionaires,” Ruto said on Twitter on Aug. 25. The “double standards are too glaring and obvious,” he said.

Odinga has called for a full audit of all funds made available to state agencies, departments and ministries to fight the pandemic, and establish the facts as to whether they were misappropriated.

