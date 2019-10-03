(Bloomberg) -- Acorn Project (Two) LLP, a closely held property developer and manager, raised 85% of its target in Kenya’s first green-bond offering amid a dearth of corporate issues in East Africa’s biggest economy.

The company received 4.26 billion shillings ($41 million) at a fixed rate of 12.25%, falling short of its $50 million goal. The senior secured notes are the first corporate offering since East African Breweries Ltd., the nation’s second-biggest company by market value, raised money in 2017.

Proceeds from Acorn’s five-year notes will be spent on the construction of “climate-resilient” student accommodation in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, Acorn said in an emailed statement on Thursday. They are certified under the Climate Bonds Standard, which ensures the money genuinely contributes to reducing carbon emissions, it said. With a B1 rating by Moody’s Investors Service, Acorn’s bond is rated higher than Kenya’s sovereign, and is backed by a 50% guarantee from GuarantCo Ltd., a Mauritius-based private infrastructure development company.

“The market sentiment for corporate bonds has been very bearish so the fact that we have been able, in the first round, to raise 4.3 billion shillings has exceeded our expectations,” Acorn’s chief executive officer, Edward Kirathe, said by phone. The target was a minimum 2 billion shillings, he said.

The offer underperformed because fund managers are unfamiliar with the nascent category, according to Rufus Mwanyasi, chief executive officer of Nairobi-based Canaan Capital Ltd.

“It has not been sold very well and also the market cannot demarcate between what is green and what is not,” he said by phone. “We still have a long way to go and I expect this kind of performance three issues down the road before things change.”

Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd. was lead arranger.

The reception was “generally good” for a debut green bond and the subscription rate indicates there’s a future for the investment class, according to Barack Obatsa, chief investment officer at ICEA Lion Asset Management.

“The coupon offered was favorable in comparison to a number of corporate bonds issued in the past,” he said in an emailed response to questions. “Additionally, the bond was structured to offer bond holders collateral, unlike previous bonds issued in the market, reducing the risk of loss of capital.”

In the East African nation’s most recent corporate bond issuance, Diageo Ltd.’s Kenyan unit offered 14.17% yield for a five-year offer that was oversubscribed by 41% in 2017. Government bonds with similar tenure had an average yield of 10.87%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The fact that green bonds are being issued in Kenya and attracting some local support from investors shows just how far these instruments have spread geographically,” said Angus McCrone, chief editor of BloombergNEF.

Acorn Holdings Ltd., in which Helios Investment Partners LLP has a stake, owns 99% of Acorn Project (Two). The company already has student residences in Nairobi with capacity to house about 1,600 people. Kenya’s 31 universities can house only 25% of the nation’s students, forcing thousands others to seek alternative shelter, Acorn said, citing official data.

