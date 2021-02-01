(Bloomberg) -- Reduced air freight capacity and lockdowns in key European markets threaten to hurt Kenyan flower sales for Valentine’s Day.

Kenya’s flower producers are receiving orders for Feb. 14, but freight capacity is “our biggest worry,” Clement Tulezi, chief executive of the Kenya Flower Council, said on Monday. Freight demand typically doubles to 5,500 tons in the week before Valentine’s Day, requiring an additional weekly shipping capacity of 3,000 tons, he said.

The East African nation exports about 70% of its flowers via Amsterdam, and restrictions in the Netherlands as well as other key export market such as the U.K. are likely to hinder sales. Kenya has allowed Ethiopian Airlines to deploy additional freighters on the Nairobi-Amsterdam route to ease capacity constraints, according to Tulezi.

While flower exports by volume declined 9.3% last year, the value of shipments increased to 108 billion shillings ($980 million) from 104 billion in 2019. Freight costs have more than halved to about $2.20 per kilogram, from a high of $5.20 during last year’s lockdowns.

“We’re operating in an environment of low orders, low demand, low prices and increased costs,” Billy Coulson, managing director of Nini Flowers, said by phone. “The retail market is doing well as supermarkets are open. I’m cautiously optimistic.”

