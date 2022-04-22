Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki Has Died, Kenyatta Says

(Bloomberg) -- Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a televised address. He was 90 years old.

Kibaki was the East African nation’s third president after independence from Britain and ruled for two terms between 2002 and 2013.

