Apr 22, 2022
Kenya’s Former President Mwai Kibaki Has Died, Kenyatta Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a televised address. He was 90 years old.
Kibaki was the East African nation’s third president after independence from Britain and ruled for two terms between 2002 and 2013.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
