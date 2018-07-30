(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee cut its benchmark rate for the second time this year to spur private-sector lending and economic growth.

After signaling room for a more accommodative monetary policy at its May meeting, the MPC lowered the gauge to 9 percent from 9.5 percent, according to a statement published Monday on the Nairobi-based central bank’s verified Twitter account. Only two of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted a reduction.

“The MPC noted that inflation expectations were well anchored within the target range, and that economic growth prospects were improving,” Governor Patrick Njoroge said in the statement. “Furthermore, economic output was below its potential level, and there was some room for further accommodative monetary policy.”

The central bank last trimmed borrowing costs in March as it sought to spur lending in an economy that expanded at the slowest pace in five years in 2017 and where credit advanced to the private sector is constrained by a law limiting what banks can charge for loans. Economic growth picked up in the first quarter and Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich proposed repealing the rate-cap legislation in his June budget speech.

“With credit growth so weak and the economy just recovering from 2017, I think that policymakers will seize the chance to loosen policy a bit in July before price pressures build,” John Ashbourne, a London-based economist at Capital Economics Ltd. who forecast a cut, said before the announcement. “If they miss this window, then rates will have to stay higher until the middle of 2019.”

The bank targets inflation in a range of 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent and has forecast growth will accelerate to 6.3 percent this year.

