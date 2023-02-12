(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated Susan Jemtai Koech as a deputy governor for the nation’s central bank, according to a document posted on the Senate’s website.

Koech is a former principal secretary at the Ministry of East African Community, according to online news website Kenyans. Her appointment as the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Kenya will need to be approved by the nation’s parliament.

