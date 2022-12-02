Dec 2, 2022
Kenya’s President Suspends Four Electoral Commission Officials
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s President William Ruto suspended four commissioners of the East African nation’s electoral agency and appointed a tribunal to decide whether to remove them from office.
Deputy chairwoman Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya were suspended following a petition submitted by lawmakers to Ruto, according to a gazette notice published Friday. A tribunal headed by Justice Aggrey Muchelule will consider the petition and submit its recommendations, it said.
The four officials of the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission disputed the outcome of the Aug. 9 presidential vote. Ruto won the election with 50.5% support, beating former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who secured 48.9% of the valid votes cast.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
