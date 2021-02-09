(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s ruling Jubilee Party kicked out six senators seen to support Deputy President William Ruto, who has increasingly been at odds with President Uhuru Kenyatta since they won a second term in 2017.The party’s National Management Committee threw out the lawmakers on Monday, all of who were nominated by the party rather than elected by voters, after considering reports by Jubilee’s disciplinary panel, Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said in a statement posted on the party’s Twitter account.

“The expulsions are with immediate effect,” Tuju said.In October, the committee recommended that Ruto be stripped of his deputy leader position and announced plans to bar him from using the party’s offices for presidential campaigns for 2022 elections.

Over the past three years Kenyatta has struck alliances with opposition leaders who are seen as possible presidential contenders, undermining Ruto’s bid to succeed him.

