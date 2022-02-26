Feb 26, 2022
Kenya’s Ruling Party Removes William Ruto as Deputy Leader
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s ruling party removed Deputy President William Ruto as one of its leaders, as the nation prepares for elections in which he plans to run for president.
The Jubilee Party named President Uhuru Kenyatta, who’s two-term mandate expires this year, as its leader for another five years. The deputy leadership position previously held by Ruto was split into four, and will be held by Jimmy Angwenyi, Kinoti Gatobu, Naomi Shaban, Peter Mositet, according to a statement read at a rally Saturday in the capital, Nairobi.
