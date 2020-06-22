(Bloomberg) --

Kenya’s Jubilee Party named former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya as majority leader in the National Assembly amid infighting within the ruling group.

Kimunya replaces Aden Duale who has been in the role since 2013, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said in a text message on Monday. Duale is among the leaders who have been affected by a fissure between supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta and those of his deputy William Ruto. Duale is seen as allied to Ruto, who wants to replace Kenyatta when his term expires in 2022.

