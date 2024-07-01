(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s President William Ruto has suggested creating a multi-sectoral group to facilitate dialog with the country’s youth following weeks of anti-government protests.

The proposed 100-member national forum will include nominees from student leadership, as well as civil society, religious organizations, professional bodies, businesses, academia, national assembly leadership and the council of governors, Nation newspaper reported, citing the head of public service, Felix Koskei.

Public anger forced Ruto to drop support last week for a contentious $2.3 billion tax bill, following two weeks of nationwide protests organized by Kenyans in their 20s and 30s. They plan for more demonstrations against police brutality and politicians until July 4.

Ruto will participate in the first sitting of the committee when it is established, Nation reported, citing Koskei. The forum will then operate independently, the newspaper said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.