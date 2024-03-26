(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President William Ruto wants the East African economy running a balanced budget before the end of his term, which would make it a first since a fiscal surplus two decades ago.

It is the latest in ambitious goals he’s set since taking power in 2022, vowing to turn the economy around. Ruto has aggressively pushed to raise government revenues by proposing a slew of new taxes that have prompted street protests and earned him the nickname: Zakayo — Swahili for the biblical chief tax-collector Zacchaeus.

He aims to raise the tax-to-gross domestic product ratio from below 16% to 25% within a decade, in line with a program with the International Monetary Fund, which classifies the nation’s risk of debt distress as high.

“In three years’ time, we must run a balanced budget,” Ruto said in a statement. “It won’t be easy, but we must do it.”

The nation “cannot continue accumulating debt. Borrowing will only lead us down the cliff,” he said.

This year, Kenya managed to prevent a default by rolling over most of its eurobond debt due June at a relatively expensive coupon of 9.75%.

In the past five years, Kenya has had an average fiscal deficit of about 700 billion shillings ($5.3 billion), according to its parliament’s budget office. It is targeting a shortfall of 3.9% of GDP for the year through June 2025 and 3.3% for both 2025-26 and 2026-27, according to National Treasury estimates.

The nation needs to match its expenditure with income by living within its means, Ruto said, while asking state departments and corporations to cut spending by 30%. “The time is up for loss-making parastatals,” he said. “And those that make profits must stop wasteful expenditure, including financing largesse in their parent ministries and unnecessary procurement.”

