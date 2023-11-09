(Bloomberg) -- Safaricom Plc, Kenya’s biggest company by market value, reported a profit increase for the first time in two years after lower prices lured users and helped offset higher expansion costs in Ethiopia.

The Nairobi-based company beat expectations by reporting a 2.1% increase in net income to 34.2 billion shillings ($225 million). Income from M-Pesa, which accounts for about 42% of service revenue, rose 16% from a year earlier.

“We have taken a bit of pain,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa said in interview in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi. “We recognize our business was a bit premium-priced especially on mobile data, now we are about 10% above competition on a like-for-like basis.” He added that the company doesn’t expect “material reduction anymore.”

Safaricom’s shares advanced as much as 10.5%, the biggest jump in 15 years, before closing with a gain of 6.8% in Nairobi on Thursday.

In the six months to September, there “was accelerated pressure on the consumer wallet” due to global and domestic factors that drove inflation, Ndegwa told investors on Thursday. Kenyan consumers are also constrained by rising taxes in a relatively weak economy.

“We reduced price significantly on the Mpesa side again, taking a more long-term view,” he said.

The firm increased its full-year guidance because it expects more use of data and mobile money services, Wesley Manambo, senior associate at Nairobi-based Standard Investment Bank said by phone. “When you look at the GSM trends across sub-Saharan Africa, data consumption is growing,” he said.

