(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s currency strengthened to a nine-month high against the dollar buoyed by inflows from the International Monetary Fund and foreign investors chasing yields from a tax-free infrastructure bond auctioned last week.

The shilling added 0.2% to 106.91 by 2:15 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi, the highest level since July, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It has gained 1% year to date.

“We could see further gains toward 106.00, but should be succeeded by a slow grind upwards,” said Faith Atiti, a senior economist at NCBA Bank Kenya. Demand for dollars has petered out as buyers wait to see the floor in thin trade, she said in an emailed response to queries.

The IMF approved on April 2 a three-year $2.34 billion financing package for Kenya, with an immediate disbursement of about $307.5 million. That cash, coupled with foreign inflows for an infrastructure bond that raised 81.9 billion shillings ($766 million), have cushioned the local currency.

Other buffers for the shilling include rebounding flower exports and lower dividend repatriation for companies, according to Terry Karanja, a treasury associate at AZA, a non-bank forex broker.

Kenya’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $7.425 billion by April 8, equivalent to 4.56 months of import cover and the highest since March 4, according to central bank data.

