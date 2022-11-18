(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s unpaid dues to contractors and suppliers dropped 13% in the third quarter as newly elected President William Ruto’s administration expedites payments that have hindered businesses recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pending national government bills, including unfulfilled statutory payments to agencies such as pension funds and credit unions, amounted to 439.2 billion shillings ($3.6 billion) at end-September, compared with 504.7 billion shillings three months earlier, the National Treasury said in a report on its website. Arrears owed by the nation’s 47 county governments is published separately.

Ruto in his inauguration speech on Sept. 13 pledged to speed up payments to suppliers and contractors as delays squeeze cash flows and are also blamed for the rise in bad loans in the banking industry.

Last week, the government approved a plan to sell bonds worth 92 billion shillings to settle all outstanding obligations owed to road contractors. It also plans to securitize outstanding pending bills into a long-term bond to clear debts.

The Treasury also announced:

It paid 2.8 billion shillings to settle a loan owed by Kenya Airways Plc as at end-September, following the carrier’s default

A levy on imports used to finance the operations of a China-built and run railway amounted to 10.6 billion shillings in the quarter, surpassing the target by 32%.

