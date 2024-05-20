(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is in talks with Saudi Aramco to obtain a floating liquefied petroleum gas facility as President William Ruto’s government attempts to boost supply and reduce fuel prices in the East African nation.

The ship, which will be located off the port of Mombasa, will have a capacity to process 30,000 tons of the fuel and will be used in the interim as a storage and bottling plant, said Joe Sang, chief executive officer of Kenya Pipeline Co. The facility will bolster gas supply as the nation starts building an LPG plant, which will take three years to construct. Kenya will issue tenders to build the permanent facility in the next two months, Sang said in an interview in Kigali, Rwanda.

The project is part of Ruto’s bid to lower the cost of cooking gas following a 2023 pledge to slash the price of a six-kilogram cylinder by about 90%. There are risks inflation may accelerate in the nation. Prices of corn, Kenya’s staple, are under pressure due to a shortfall because of an El Niño-induced drought in southern Africa and floods in its eastern regions.

As part of the deal, Kenya will build a four-kilometer pipeline that will connect the LPG facility to a terminal where ships will dock.

Separately, the KPC signed a transport and storage agreement with Uganda National Oil Corp. This will ensure that, starting June, KPC will transport Uganda’s oil purchased directly through Vitol Group, Sang said.

Both nations also plan to explore the extension of a fuel pipeline to Kampala in Uganda from Eldoret in Kenya.

--With assistance from David Herbling.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.