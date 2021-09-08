(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is seeking $132 million of investment in farming projects in drought-prone regions as part of plans to boost food security in the East African country.

The state-run Tana and Athi River Development Authority has identified four sites that require the money as an initial investment for integrated crop and cattle farming, according to Thule Lenneiye, a coordinator for the Agriculture Transformation Office at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Projects, including irrigation and production of fodder, will be developed in the counties of Embu, Tana River, Machakos and Makueni and are projected to generate annual gross profit of about $37 million, Lenneiye said on Tuesday at a webinar hosted by the African Green Revolution Forum.

Kenya is East Africa’s largest economy, with agriculture, forestry and fisheries contributing nearly a third of its gross domestic production. The nation is the world’s biggest exporter of black tea and the largest supplier of cut flowers to Europe.

