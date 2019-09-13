(Bloomberg) -- Kenya said it’s seeking an out-of-court settlement of a dispute over an oil-rich territory with Somalia, a week after the United Nations International Court of Justice granted its request to delay the case.

“The matters are not black and white,” Kenyan Foreign Secretary Monica Juma said Friday in the capital, Nairobi. A “sustainable solution has to be seen as mutual. We have preference for negotiated settlement.”

