(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is seeking private investment for 507 kilometers (315 miles) of electricity transmission lines to cut reliance on public funding for infrastructure, according to the Public Private Partnerships Directorate.

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. has identified five projects for construction through public-private partnerships by 2027 and is seeking a transaction adviser to structure the deals, according to the agency.

Planned projects include a 206-kilometer line in the Nairobi metropolis for an alternative supply to the capital and for transmission of geothermal power especially during dry seasons.

East Africa’s second-biggest economy requires $3.33 billion to increase its high voltage network by 6,218 kilometers over the next four years, according to documents on the directorate’s website.

Over the long-term, expansion of the transmission network will require about $6 billion for 12,672 kilometers from about 289,937 kilometers in 2022.

