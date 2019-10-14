(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is in talks for a total of 422 billion shillings ($4.1 billion) in loans from external lenders including the African Development Bank, China, Japan and the World Bank.

The government of the East African nation is negotiating 44 loan agreements with 15 lenders to support projects in infrastructure, manufacturing, education, health and energy, according to parliament documents.

