(Bloomberg) -- Kenya is expected to increase interest rates on the eve of elections scheduled for Aug. 9 to curb stubborn inflation and a sell-off in the shilling.

Four out of seven economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast the Central Bank of Kenya to lift the key rate by half a percentage point to 8%, one by 25 basis points and the rest see no change. The central bank in May raised rates for the first time in seven years.

The main reason for the second straight increase “will be the expected US Fed rate hike and the need to keep a spread over developed market rates in order to reduce pressure on the Kenyan shilling, especially as the current account is likely to have widened further in 2Q22,” Mark Bohlund, senior credit research analyst at REDD Intelligence said.

The shilling has weakened almost 5% this year against the dollar and is expected to continue to come under pressure due to higher oil prices stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Nairobi-based AIB-AXYS Africa Ltd. said in a note Monday.

The decline in the shilling coupled with higher food and energy prices have fanned annual inflation that accelerated for a fourth straight month to 7.9% in June, exceeding the ceiling of the central bank’s target range for the first time in almost five years and resulted in a negative real interest rate. The median estimate of three economists in a separate Bloomberg poll forecast inflation to quicken to 8.2% in July.

The two leading presidential candidates for next month’s polls, Deputy President William Ruto and his main rival former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, have promised to address the high cost of living. President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is backing Odinga to succeed him, earlier this month announced an extension of subsidies to keep fuel costs in check and another which slashed the price of corn flour by half.

