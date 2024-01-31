(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s embattled currency is on course for its longest streak of gains since May 2021.

The shilling strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday for a fourth straight session, paring its losses since the beginning of last year to 25%.

Local demand for dollars is subdued, while hard-currency inflows are bolstering the shilling, according to Nairobi-based NCBA Bank Kenya Plc.

“We expect the volatility on the local currency to ease – albeit marginally - due to a narrowing balance of payments deficit, supported by stabilizing dollar inflows from tourist arrivals, diaspora remittances and key export-earning sectors,” Nairobi-based AIB-AXYS Africa said in a note.

Rising external debt-service commitments, coupled with a ballooning import bill, continue to pose downside risks for the shilling, according to the brokerage.

The currency traded 0.4% higher at 160.60 against the dollar at 11:49 a.m. local time.

Kenya’s foreign-exchange reserves during the week ending Jan. 25 rose to $7.02 billion from $6.81 billion the previous week, as the East African nation borrowed $210 million from the Trade & Development Bank and the International Monetary Fund approved a $685 million loan.

