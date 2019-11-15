(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore diplomatic relations that had deteriorated over the disputed ownership of an Indian Ocean territory thought to be rich in hydrocarbons.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya met and agreed to normalize diplomatic relations and restore direct flights into the Kenyan capital, the Somali presidency’s director of communications, Abdinur Mohamed, said by phone.

Read more: Kenya Further Delays Somalia-Border Case as It Seeks Negotiation

Somalia in 2014 sought arbitration from the United Nations International Court of Justice because the East African neighbors claim ownership of a 150,000 square-kilometer (58,000 square-mile) area off their coastline. Kenya says it prefers an out-of-court settlement.

