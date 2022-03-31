(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s Supreme Court scuttled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s push to reshape the structure of the government, effectively halting an earlier plan for a proposed referendum on the matter.

The judgment upheld an assessment from the lower courts that the president can’t seek constitutional amendments through a popular initiative, meaning Kenyatta acted illegally in spearheading proposals to change the law.

“The Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill of 2020 is unconstitutional,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said in a live broadcast of proceedings in the capital, Nairobi.

The case relates to the so-called Building Bridges Initiative, or BBI, which resulted from a rapprochement between Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga following a bitterly contested election in 2017. The BBI envisaged creating new roles at the head of government and allowing the nation’s counties greater financial autonomy, as a way of promoting cohesion and ensuring inclusive development.

Kenyatta is backing Odinga’s bid for the presidency in the August general elections -- against Deputy President William Ruto who fell out with his boss and publicly criticizes the BBI program. Ruto said some of the proposals, including creating more positions at the top, wouldn’t necessarily foster national cohesion while introducing a judicial ombudsman would infringe on the independence of the judiciary.

Odinga said the verdict was “empathetic that every state organ must always subject itself to the people of Kenya and must never usurp their sovereignty by substituting their will with that of state officers and state organs.”

The judgment wouldn’t have resulted in preparing for a referendum before the August elections no matter the decision. Still, it may grant Ruto some political mileage because of his stance against the BBI.

Kenyatta and Odinga said their proposals were meant to make the government more inclusive and replace a winner-takes-all electoral system that they blamed for stoking ethnic violence in the past. Elections in Kenya since the return of multi-partyism in 1992 have been marred by clashes and hit a crescendo in 2007 when more than 1,300 people died in post-poll violence, while 350,000 others were forced to flee their homes.

