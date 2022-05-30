Kenya Surprises With First Rate Hike in Seven Years

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate for the first time in almost seven years to anchor inflation expectations as price pressures mount due to an increase in commodity prices.

The monetary policy committee increased the rate by 50 basis points to 7.5%, Governor Patrick Njoroge said in an emailed statement Monday. That’s the first increase since July 2015. None of the five economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the move.

The decision was taken because of “elevated risks to the inflation outlook due to increased global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions,” Njoroge said.

