Kenya Revenue Authority collected taxes totaling 476.6 billion shillings ($4.31 billion) in the three months through September, exceeding a target of 461.7 billion shillings. Customs taxes during the first quarter of the government’s fiscal year totaled 173.2 billion shillings, compared with a target of 161.8 billion shillings, the agency said Sunday in a statement in Nairobi-based Standard newspaper. Domestic taxes totaled 302.1 billion shillings compared with a target of 298.6 billion shillings, it said. Kenya’s Tax Exemptions Drop to 3% of GDP in 2020 on VAT Proceeds

A voluntary program in which taxpayers provide details of previously undeclared liabilities for the period between 2015 and 2020 without incurring penalties or interest has so far collected almost 2 billion shillings. About 390 taxpayers have made disclosures under the three-year plan ending in 2023.

