(Bloomberg) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will convene the third session of face-to-face meetings between South Sudan President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar.

The two South Sudan leaders are expected to agree on the implementation of a peace accord signed in July as well as chart the next step in the reconciliation process led by the Intergovernmental Authority for Development, a regional eight-nation bloc, the Kenyan presidency said Thursday in an emailed statement.

Sudan’s President Umar al-Bashir hosted the second round of peace talks that resulted in the so-called Khartoum Peace Agreement, according to the statement. Kiir and Machar agreed to share power in a transitional government, even as other groups refused to back the accord that’s supposed to end an almost five-year civil war.

