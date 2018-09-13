Kenya to Keep Debt Below IMF Threshold, Treasury's Thugge Says

(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s debt is sustainable at 49 percent of net present value and the East African nation’s Treasury intends to keep it below 50 percent, Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge said.

The International Monetary Fund has recommended the government not exceed a threshold of 74 percent of net present value, Thugge said Thursday in the capital, Nairobi. “So, we are very far away from that threshold that would show our debt is getting unsustainable.”

There’s been growing concern that Kenya is living beyond its means with debt as a ratio of gross domestic product expected to reach 60 percent in the fiscal year through June 2019.

The Treasury revised its funding shortfall for the current fiscal year to 5.9 percent of GDP from the 5.7 percent budget target in June, and anticipates an economic growth rate of 6 percent in 2018, Thugge said.

The expiry on Thursday of a $1.5 billion precautionary IMF facility to protect Kenya from exogenous shocks “should not have any impact on the macroeconomic aggregates,” Thugge said.

