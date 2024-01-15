(Bloomberg) -- Kenya Wildlife Service vets will dart 21 endangered black rhinos and move them to repopulate an area that’s not had a presence of the animals in half a century.

The nation’s black rhino numbers have quadrupled to 966 in the past four decades, bringing the population back from the brink of extinction, but causing overcrowding in some areas, the agency and a wildlife conservancy said in a statement.

“With some of Kenya’s existing 16 sanctuaries nearing maximum capacity, there is an urgent need to create new ones offering ideal conditions,” according to the statement. Kenya now has the third-largest herd of rhinos after South Africa and Namibia, it said.

The nation needs a stable number of 2,000 eastern black rhinos for the species to survive threats including climate change, disease, poaching and loss of habitat, the agency said.

While the black rhino is critically endangered, there are just two surviving members of the northern white rhino species in the world. Both are female, after the last male died in 2019. Scientists have produced pure northern white embryos that they hope surrogates from other species will carry to birth.

