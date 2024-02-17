(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s government has launched a unified human resource system in an effort to rid public service payrolls of more than 20,000 “ghost workers,” a newspaper reported.

The system consolidates HR and payroll data and is linked to the Kenya Revenue Authority‘s iTax system as well as other deductions like pension funds and employee contribution schemes, the Nairobi-based Star newspaper said on Saturday, citing a Treasury document.

The ghost workers are estimated to cost Kenyan taxpayers as much as 5.7 billion shilling ($36.4 million) a year, the newspaper said, citing a government report.

The system has been piloted in ministries, state departments and counties, and will be rolled out for the entire public service by July.

