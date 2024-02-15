(Bloomberg) -- Kenya’s government said it will repurchase the bulk of its outstanding June 2024 dollar bonds, a move to shore up market confidence amid concerns about repaying the $2 billion principal.

The East African nation plans to buy back as much as $1.44 billion of notes, according to a Thursday press release. That’s up from an initial amount of $1.4 billion it had set.

Kenya sold $1.5 billion of new eurobonds this week for the rollover, aided by the falling cost to issue debt. The spread between yields for the country’s bonds and US Treasuries has narrowed 833 basis points since reaching a record high in mid-2022.

After years of being priced out of international markets, Kenya moved quickly to raise cash, encouraged by successful sales from Ivory Coast and Benin earlier this year. It needed market access to avoid drawing down already limited foreign-exchange reserves to settle the maturity, as any withdrawal would have weakened its credit metrics.

While issuing, Kenya told investors all proceeds would be used on the buyback.

“We believe that minimizing the diversion of these funds toward other expenditures would serve the government’s best interests,” Shani Smit-Lengton, economist at Oxford Economics Africa, said before the announcement. “Diverting funds could damage investor confidence and raise Kenya’s borrowing costs in the future, especially as the East African nation has faced criticism in the past for the misuse of funds and opaque budgetary practices.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.