(Bloomberg) -- Kenya plans to raise 70 billion shillings ($429 million) through the sale of infrastructure bonds next month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The 8.5-year security will be sold as a tax-free bond, similar to other debt that’s issued to fund infrastructure projects in the East African country, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The Central Bank of Kenya is expected to announce the offer in the coming days and the terms of the bond may change, the people said.

Kenya’s government has raised 397 billion shillings through the sale of infrastructure bonds since January 2023 to fund projects ranging from road construction to water supply. The latest offering is the biggest since December 2022, when 87.8 billion shillings of the bonds were auctioned.

At the most recent infrastructure bond auction, Kenya sold 6.5-year securities at 17.9%. At the prior sale in June, the seven-year paper was oversubscribed almost four times.

The central bank didn’t respond to a request for comment sent by email.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.